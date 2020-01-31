Qredit (XQR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 60.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Qredit has a market capitalization of $318,155.00 and approximately $1,952.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 174.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

