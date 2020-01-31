Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $385.62 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $211.07 million and approximately $385.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, DragonEX, Kucoin and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,101,020 coins and its circulating supply is 96,351,000 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BitForex, LiteBit.eu, GOPAX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Iquant, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Exrates, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, Bibox, Coinrail, Allcoin, Liquid, ABCC, EXX, BCEX, Coindeal, Upbit, Coinsuper, LBank, Bleutrade, Bitbns, OKEx, Ovis, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Coinone, Livecoin, Kucoin, Poloniex, HBUS, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, BigONE, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.