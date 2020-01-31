Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $141.79 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.