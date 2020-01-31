Quanta Services Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 284,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

