Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $7.77 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $141,891.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.02629834 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,252,364 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

