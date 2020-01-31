Quasarcoin Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $711,384.00 and approximately $5,333.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,380,067 coins and its circulating supply is 168,380,067 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

