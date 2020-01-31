Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Questor Technology in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QST. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

QST opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.76 million.

In other Questor Technology news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,610. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$902,500. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,736 shares of company stock worth $835,796.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

