QunQun (QUN) Hits Market Cap of $3.57 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $10.39, $32.15 and $24.43. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $305,252.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05807869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128262 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

