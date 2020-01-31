Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 27,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,714. Quotient has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

