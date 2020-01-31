QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. QYNO has a market capitalization of $300.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

