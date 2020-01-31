R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 828,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

