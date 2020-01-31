Radium (RADS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,940,872 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,265 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

