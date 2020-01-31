Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008133 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.