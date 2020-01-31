Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

