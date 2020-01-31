Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Rapid7 worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

