Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $344,332.00 and $5,468.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

