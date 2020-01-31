Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Hits $147.73 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $147.73 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Bittrex, QBTC and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,411,935,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptohub, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

