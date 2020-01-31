Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $54.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $54.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

OTEX stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 742,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

