Raymond James Comments on Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.35 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.

TSE HNL opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.34 million and a PE ratio of -18.89.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.93 million.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

