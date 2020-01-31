Raymond James Comments on Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,241. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 21.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 666,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

