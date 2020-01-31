Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $466,176.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $97.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

