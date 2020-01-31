Raymond Shorrocks Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) Stock

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) insider Raymond Shorrocks acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($11,347.52).

Auteco Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited explores for gold properties in Australia. The company also explores for copper, iron, and nickel deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Punt Hill iron oxide copper-gold project located on the eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, South Australia. The company is based in Adelaide, Australia.

