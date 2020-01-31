RChain (RHOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,879.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OOOBTC, IDEX and Bitinka. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $3,879.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, IDEX, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

