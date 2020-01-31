Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

REAL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.84. 428,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.40.

Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

