Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

REAL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.84. 428,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,048. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.12. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

