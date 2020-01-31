Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 428,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.12. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$3.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

