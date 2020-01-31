Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ: EFSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2020 – Enterprise Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

1/24/2020 – Enterprise Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Enterprise Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2020 – Enterprise Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

1/14/2020 – Enterprise Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Enterprise Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Enterprise Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

