Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSFS Financial (WSFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS):

1/28/2020 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

1/28/2020 – WSFS Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – WSFS Financial is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.14 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

