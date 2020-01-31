Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XOMA (XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2020 – XOMA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

1/17/2020 – XOMA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

1/11/2020 – XOMA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

1/10/2020 – XOMA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – XOMA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – XOMA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.23. XOMA Corp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Get XOMA Corp alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth about $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in XOMA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $434,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.