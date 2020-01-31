Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON: GVC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/17/2020 – GVC is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GVC stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 877.20 ($11.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,800,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 771.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.57. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

Get GVC Holdings PLC alerts:

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GVC Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.