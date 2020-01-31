Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.33 on Friday, reaching $200.88. 6,515,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The stock has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

