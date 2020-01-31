Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

MRK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.77. 170,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.