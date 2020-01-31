Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,794 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.16 on Friday, reaching $1,436.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,400.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,274.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

