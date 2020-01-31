Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 8,932,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

