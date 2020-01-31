RED Market Capitalization Tops $302,297.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market capitalization of $302,297.00 and approximately $20,203.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007244 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033681 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 767.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

