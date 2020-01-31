Red Pulse Phoenix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,655.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $234,655.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

