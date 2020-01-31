RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $56,516.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

