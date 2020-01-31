Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 772 ($10.16).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 796 ($10.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 642.30. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 809 ($10.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

