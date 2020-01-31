Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 48,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

