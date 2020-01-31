Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:RWT opened at $17.56 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

