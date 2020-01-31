Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,378 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,177 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

