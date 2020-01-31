Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,545,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 105,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $160.96. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.97 and a one year high of $166.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

