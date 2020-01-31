Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,265. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $185.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

