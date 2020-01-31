Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 545,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

