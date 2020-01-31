Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $34.01. 13,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

