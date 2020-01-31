Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.07. 100,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

