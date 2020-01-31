Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 34,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,961. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.