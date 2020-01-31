Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

VOE traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

