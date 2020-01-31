Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. 4,451,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

