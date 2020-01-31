Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.19. 30,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

